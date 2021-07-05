Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

5 Netflix shows in Spanish you need to binge now

From ‘Elite’ to ‘Valeria’, we’ve got something for everyone.

Published

Elite
Credit: Netflix

Netflix has opened up a whole world of television that otherwise we simply would never have heard of or seen.

The streaming giant has become the go-to place for millions of TV lovers across the world and it's been praised for bringing content from around the globe to international audiences. Gone are the days when the only time you could watch foreign language drama was on Channel 4 late at night or by buying DVDs.

One of the strongest programming strands on Netflix is its Spanish-language content and there's a vast mix of stuff on offer. We've picked five of our favourite shows in Spanish that we highly recommend you go and binge immediately.

Use the arrows below to find out what we chose...

Prev1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

1. ‘Dark Desire’

Dark Desire
Credit: Netflix

‘Dark Desire’ aka ‘Oscuro Deseo’ is a twisty sexy thriller focusing on Alma Solares (Maite Perroni), a prestigious lawyer and college professor, who visits her best friend for the weekend to “process the grief” of the latter’s divorce. During the  getaway, Alma meets Dario Guerra (Alejandro Speitzer), a 23-year-old, and they have a wild tryst.  She returns home with her husband and daughter, determined to forget her lapse in judgment, but her life becomes a living hell.  What started as a minor adventure becomes an incendiary passion, and then a dangerous obsession, unraveling a chain of secrets of a past that fatally binds them all.

If you like your TV shows dark (and with plenty of nudity), ‘Dark Desire’ will be right up your street. It’s not one to watch with the folks but it’ll hook you in and keep you up binge-watching long after you should be in bed. Even better, there’s a second season on the way.

Prev1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:, , , , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Michael Landon's Top 5 Roles Michael Landon's Top 5 Roles

Arts

Remembering TV legend Michael Landon’s Top 5 roles

We revisit the best performances of an actor the critics named 'Television's Family Man'.

6 days ago
AI Entertainment AI Entertainment

Games & Tech

Artificial Intelligence’s Role in Entertainment: How Has it Changed?

Let’s look at the evolution of AI in the entertainment sector.

6 days ago
Mandabi Mandabi

Competitions

Win ‘Mandabi’ on Blu-ray

We've got four copies to give away.

6 days ago
Jordan Rowe Jordan Rowe

EF Country

Interview: Jordan Rowe discusses new single ‘Bad Case of the Good Ole Boy’ and teases his forthcoming album

The River House Artists rising star opens up about his plans for the year.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you