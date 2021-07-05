5 Netflix shows in Spanish you need to binge now

Netflix has opened up a whole world of television that otherwise we simply would never have heard of or seen.

The streaming giant has become the go-to place for millions of TV lovers across the world and it's been praised for bringing content from around the globe to international audiences. Gone are the days when the only time you could watch foreign language drama was on Channel 4 late at night or by buying DVDs.

One of the strongest programming strands on Netflix is its Spanish-language content and there's a vast mix of stuff on offer. We've picked five of our favourite shows in Spanish that we highly recommend you go and binge immediately.

1. ‘Dark Desire’ Credit: Netflix ‘Dark Desire’ aka ‘Oscuro Deseo’ is a twisty sexy thriller focusing on Alma Solares (Maite Perroni), a prestigious lawyer and college professor, who visits her best friend for the weekend to “process the grief” of the latter’s divorce. During the getaway, Alma meets Dario Guerra (Alejandro Speitzer), a 23-year-old, and they have a wild tryst. She returns home with her husband and daughter, determined to forget her lapse in judgment, but her life becomes a living hell. What started as a minor adventure becomes an incendiary passion, and then a dangerous obsession, unraveling a chain of secrets of a past that fatally binds them all. If you like your TV shows dark (and with plenty of nudity), ‘Dark Desire’ will be right up your street. It’s not one to watch with the folks but it’ll hook you in and keep you up binge-watching long after you should be in bed. Even better, there’s a second season on the way.