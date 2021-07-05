‘Elite’ – everything we know about season 5 of the Netflix hit

We don’t know about you but we’re still recovering from season 4 of Netflix’s hit Spanish series ‘Elite‘.

If you want to avoid all spoilers for ‘Elite’ stop reading this article now.

The fourth season of the show added new cast members Ari (Carla Díaz), Mencia (Martina Cariddi) and Patrick (Manu Rios) Blanco Commerford, along with their father and new Las Encinas head Benjamin (Diego Martín). The season also saw royalty enrol at the school in the form of Prince Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg (Pol Granch).

The big mystery revolved around Ari who was found floating in a lake during a New Year’s Eve party and in typical ‘Elite’ fashion, we got new bits of information every episode as we saw the storyline unravel and the characters were questioned by the police in the present day.

Unlike previous seasons, there wasn’t a murder of a main cast member. Ari survived her ordeal and it was revealed that she was attacked by Mencía’s pimp Armando (Andrés Velencoso) after she threatened to ruin his life for what he’d done to her sister. Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) ended up killing Armando in anger, and with the help of Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) and Rebe (Claudia Salas), they discarded of the body in the lake with the help of a weight.

The season ended with Guzmán and Ander (Arón Piper) leaving to go travelling together as Omar (Omar Ayuso), Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), Rebe and Samuel consoled each other at the departure of their friends.

Aside from the main storyline, there was plenty going on in season 4. Ander and Omar’s relationship was tested when they brought Patrick into their bedroom, Rebe embarked on a romance with Mencía, Cayetana found out that Prince Phillipe was a nasty creep, and Samuel and Guzmán fought over Ari, who led them both on.

As we patiently wait for season 5 to arrive, we’ve pulled together all of the information we know so far…

Who is in ‘Elite’ season 5?

Fans can expect to see Samuel, Rebe, Omar, Cayetana, Ari, Mencía, Patrick, Benjamin and Phillipe back for season 5. There’s no word on whether or not Guzmán or Ander will be back but surely we’re going to see them again? Ander and Omar are end game right?

There will be three new characters in season 5

Valentina Zenere as Sofia

André Lamoglia as Gonzalo

Adam Nourou as Eric

How they fit into the current group we’ve no idea at this stage.

What’s the storyline for ‘Elite’ season 5?

Information is incredibly scarce about season 5’s storyline but we’d be very surprised if Armando’s murder wasn’t a plot point. Surely someone is going to come looking for him, especially as he was rich and powerful. Not to mention that Rebe lied to Mencía about Armando’s fate, leaving Mencía terrified that he would come after her again in the future.

When will ‘Elite’ season 5 premiere?

As the season was filmed back-to-back with season 4, there’s a chance we might get it a bit earlier than usual but our gut tells us that Netflix will drop it next summer, leaving a year gap between seasons. We also don’t know at this stage if there’ll be another series of shorts like there were for season 4, which gave fans closure for some of the characters that departed at the end of season 3.

Has ‘Elite’ been renewed for season 6?

‘Elite’ hasn’t officially been renewed for season 6 but we’d be very surprised if the show didn’t get at least one more season. It’s been a huge hit for Netflix and season 4 hasn’t left the Top 10 in many parts of the world.