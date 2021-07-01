Connect with us

Clifford The Big Red Dog

Film

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ teaser trailer debuts – watch it now

The loveable character is heading to the big screen.

Published

The trailer has been released for the big screen adaptation of ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’.

The film stars Darby Camp, John Cleese, Sienna Guillory and Jack Whitehall. It is directed by Walt Becker and based on the beloved Scholastic book character.

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment.

While her single mum (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!

Take a look at the poster for the film below:

Clifford The Big Red Dog
Credit: eOne

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ is coming to UK and Irish cinemas in 2021.

