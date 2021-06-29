Artificial Intelligence’s Role in Entertainment: How Has it Changed?

Within modern-day society, artificial intelligence is integral to a whole host of different industries. In particular, the entertainment sector has embraced the advancement.

As BBN Times reports, this is because AI enables developers to create more engaging, forward-thinking content. From sports to music and movies, artificial intelligence is at the heart of a widespread pursuit of consumer captivation.

With that, let’s look at the evolution of AI in the entertainment sector.

A Growing Role in Sports

It’s no secret that the sports world is continually changing, and AI is at the core of the evolution. Nowadays, data is pivotal to success across various professional games, with it being a vital tool in player performance improvement. Medium states that basketball organisations use AI-powered apps like HomeCourt to record different metrics and pinpoint areas of improvement. Of course, in the past, on-field development in sport surrounded real-world player-coach training and feedback.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How Computer Systems Analyse Horse Racing

Aside from basketball, horse racing has also embraced artificial intelligence. While performance-related applications are yet to come to the forefront, the advanced technology’s evolution is beneficial to consumers. Nowadays, AI is used to predict horse racing results today UK, with systems, like Beth, analysing numerous factors in forecasting event outcomes. The computer-powered system intertwines mathematical algorithms with probability laws to predict upcoming race results. The tool considers a wide array of information, including the jockey and the trainer’s form, the number of runners, and weather-related factors. Sites like this bring together all of this information, along with the latest results.

AI is No Longer the Villain in Film

Along with being a versatile development in the sports sector, AI has also come on leaps and bounds in the film industry. It’s fair to say that technology as a theme first rose to real prominence in the mid-to-late 20th century with ‘Blade Runner’ in 1982, and the much-loved title portrayed AI as something of a threat. To this date, Roy Batty remains one of the most memorable film villains of all time, with Rutger Hauer’s character being the leader of the renegade Nexus-6 replicants. Before ‘Blade Runner’, too, Hal 9000 proved AI’s villainous chops in ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’.

However, since the turn of the new millennium, the film industry’s perception of AI has changed drastically. In 2004, Alex Proyas directed ‘I, Robot’ showed AI-powered characters’ human emotion by having them serve as protectors of humanity. ‘Ex Machina’, a 2014 film, follows a similar theme. The Allon Reich and Andrew Macdonald production focuses on Ava, a ground-breaking AI development. In the movie, she forms a connection with Caleb, the protagonist. However, Ava turns out to be more than a mere robot, establishing an emotional bond throughout the film with Caleb before escaping her life of entrapment as a science experiment.

How Has AI Changed the Music Industry?

Like film and sport, the music sector is an ever-evolving industry and one which AI has affected over the past few years. Although technology has long been at the heart of music production, computer-powered advancement has since raised the bar and opened the door to new possibilities. From a creation standpoint, AI has changed how music is made, allowing musicians to create otherwise impossible new songs.

Credit: Unsplash

This evolution sparked the emergence of dedicated AI programs, such as Amper. According to the system’s official website, the development gives a sense of control that the industry previously lacked. Upon selecting a genre, Amper makes the music, and the creator can alter the sound by targeting length and structure, instrumentation, and mood. Not only that, but all of the created content is unique, meaning that there are no potential copyright issues.

AI’s Impressive Versatility

Perceptions surrounding AI have changed significantly over the past few decades. As the advancement’s early applications within film suggest, it was previously viewed as a threat. However, attitudes have evolved, and the computer-powered system now benefits a whole host of different industries. Because of that, as AI continues to develop over the coming years, so will the above entertainment streams.