Games Workshop Launch A New Subscription Service, Warhammer+

An interesting service for all Warhammer fans.

Published

Games Workshop
Credit: Games Workshop

Subscription services are nothing new with services from movies, games and TV to magazines and even food dominating the market. These services can build up and take a hefty chink of your paycheque each month so a new service has to offer something special in order to bne worth the extra extra expense.

Games Workshop is hoping that their new subscription service, Warhammer+, will be such a service with a unique offering to tempt fans of both the Age of Sigmar and 40k universes. Warhammer+ will include access to exclusive Warhammer animations, weekly in house shows and a digital vault offering access to Warhammer novels and issues of White Dwarf to name just a few perks.

The perk that will probably pique the interest of most people is the inclusion of a limited edition miniature which will be refreshed on a yearly basis. Warhammer+ will launch on 25th August 2021 and will cost £4.99 per month or £49.99 per year if you pay upfront for the whole year.

Check out the video below to get the full low down on Warhammer+

For even more information head over to the official Warhammer+ web page.

