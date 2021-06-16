Connect with us

Nick Walker

EF Country

Nick Walker cracks All-Genre Top 15 on US iTunes with 'Somewhere In Savannah'

The newcomer is building a strong foundation.

Published

Rising Country singer-songwriter Nick Walker has cracked the Top 15 on the iTunes All Genre Chart in the US with his current single ‘Somewhere in Savannah’.

The Ohio-born artist is also in the Top 20 on the iTunes Country Chart with the song, which is produced by Grady Saxman.

‘Somewhere In Savannah’ showcases Walkers’ smooth vocals and catchy, hook driven melodies that infuse a bit of the island sounds into Country. The relatable, mid-tempo single is a song of longing, something we’ve all experienced at one time or another.

With a swelling melody line akin to the waves found at the beaches he spends his time creating on, the track has landed him on the map in Nashville and beyond. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Somewhere In Savannah’ is the follow-up to Walker’s last single, ‘Just Add Water’ and is the second in a series of new music releases planned for 2021.

You can listen to the song at the top of this article.

