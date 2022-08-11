Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tebey

EF Country

Tebey releases new ‘Used to Love That Song’ to complete his ‘Sink With the Sun’ EP

Catchy, retro-tinged heartbreak song from Tebey completes his ‘Sink With the Sun’ EP.

Published

Following the release of new single ‘Sink With The Sun’ last month, which has already had over a quarter of a million streams and has been featured on multiple major streaming playlists worldwide, Tebey has dropped another brand new track ‘Used To Love That Song’, to complete the ‘Sink With The Sun’ EP.

The Platinum-selling Canadian, with over 75 million career streams to date as an artist and numerous award nominations, has also written hits for One Direction, Fifth Harmony, Pixie Lott, Cher, Justin Moore, Smash Mouth, FLO RIDA and most recently, U.S. country star Joe Nichols (feat. Blake Shelton).

‘Used to Love That Song’ is a bright, breezy melody over-layered with lyrics about a song that reminds you of the past and of a relationship gone. the song builds to a catchy chorus with retro-tinged, plaintive guitars and a sort of smooth 80s cadence.

Tebey has continued to actively build his international fanbase, doing tours and promotional visits across the UK and Europe, and fulfilling a dream of connecting audiences with his music around the world. He kicked off 2022 with his Canadian ‘Shotgun Rider’ tour, and performed five capacity shows at the C2C: Country to Country festival at London’s O2 Arena where he also co-hosted a live radio show with Bob Harris for BBC Radio 2. Tebey will be returning to the UK later this month month for two major festival appearances:

25 August – London, UK – Nashville Meets London
26 August – Leicestershire, UK – The Long Road Festival

Grab your tickets for Nashville Meets London and/or the Long Road festival now.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Suspect - Aidan Turner The Suspect - Aidan Turner

TV

‘The Suspect’: watch the gripping trailer for Aidan Turner’s new ITV series

Feast your eyes on the brand new trailer.

3 days ago
The Long Road festival The Long Road festival

EF Country

Your guide to getting the best out of the Long Road festival – August 26th to 28th

Who to see and what to do at this year's Long Road festival

2 days ago
A Thousand Horses A Thousand Horses

EF Country

A Thousand Horses ‘Another Mile’ – the second great song from upcoming album ‘Broken Heartland’

New album 'Broken Heartland' is shaping up to something special!

6 days ago
Susanna Gregory - The Pudding Lane Plot Susanna Gregory - The Pudding Lane Plot

Arts

Susanna Gregory – ‘The Pudding Lane Plot’ review

Join reluctant spy Thomas Chaloner in England’s summer of 1666.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you