Playable demos confirmed for ‘Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room’ and ‘Night Book’

Wales Interactive, acclaimed for its FMV games, narrative-driven adventures, and interactive movies, has confirmed that two of its upcoming games are set to appear at the Steam Next Fest and Xbox Summer Game Fest demo events.

Night Book

Credit: Wales Interactive

Enter the world of the occult, in this psychological thriller starring Loralyn, a pregnant woman who finds herself in danger after accidentally summoning a demon into her home. After being tricked into reading an ancient text unleashing an untold evil, Loralyn must ask herself; who is she prepared to sacrifice to survive?

Completely live-action and shot remotely during lockdown, the full game will feature branching narrative paths and multiple endings.

Watch the Night Book trailer below:

Play the Night Book demo on PC via Steam from 16th June as part of the Steam Next Fest event.

Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room

Based on Ian Livingstone’s multi-million selling gamebook, Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room is an interactive movie featuring a daring female adventurer, a series of perilous tricks and traps, and a rich reward.

Credit: Wales Interactive

Featuring the same CGI technology used in Disney’s hit TV show The Mandalorian, the Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room is a completely live-action fantasy adventure.

Play the Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room demo from 15th June as part of the Xbox Summer Game Fest demo event.

You can also play the demo on PC via Steam from 16th June 16 as part of Steam Next Fest.

Watch the Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room trailer below:

Night Book and Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room will enjoy a full release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and iOS devices at a later date.

EF Games will be bringing you previews of both games later this week.