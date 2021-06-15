‘Starfield’ – watch the first teaser trailers

At the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021 we finally got our first look at the highly anticipated Starfield. Not much was shown but there was enough to get gamers excited. It sounds like this should be the start of regular updates on the game.

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.

Watch the Into the Starfield: The Journey Begins video below:

Fans can join Constellation now and be among the first to receive news and updates on Starfield, including developer interviews and behind-the-scenes looks at the game.

Starfield will arrive on Xbox Series X|S and PC on 11th November, 2022 and will be available day one with Xbox Game Pass. EF Games will bring you more Starfield news as it is announced.