‘Redfall’ – watch the announcement trailer for the new co-op vampire hunting game

Redfall is an open-world co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. Continuing Arkane’s legacy of carefully crafted worlds and love of creative game mechanics, Redfall brings the studio’s signature gameplay to the co-operative action and FPS genres.

The quaint island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the island off from the outside world. Trapped with a handful of survivors against a horde of creatures threatening to bleed the town dry, players will choose from a diverse roster of heroes and group up with others to create the perfect team of vampire slayers.

Credit: Bethesda / Arkane

Redfall features:

Open World Co-Operative Multiplayer – Redfall blends single- and multiplayer options seamlessly, allowing the player to venture into the darkness alone or to squad-up with up to three friends for four-player co-op. Teammates can try different hero loadouts and combine their strengths to overcome the vampire legion and their brood of maniacal followers.

Signature Arkane Gameplay – At its core, Redfall is a true Arkane experience that will immerse players in a deep campaign, uncovering the mystery behind the appearance of the vampires. Killing hordes of vampires requires creative thinking, and players will collect and customize a massive arsenal of specialized weaponry as well as select and refine unique character upgrades and abilities to suit individual playstyles for guns blazing or stealth combat.

Welcome to Redfall – Arkane's new open world is handcrafted by the master level designers behind Prey's Talos 1 space station and Dishonored's Dunwall. From the once-bustling downtown and the haunted forest to the decimated seaside boardwalk and beyond, players will fight through cultist outposts and supernatural psychic spaces.

Vampires of Science – Redfall's vampires aren't your typical bloodsuckers. They were created after a scientific experiment went horribly wrong and are continuing to evolve. After their transformation, some vampires develop powerful abilities and grow into bigger and badder vampires. But they're not the only thing standing in your way – players will also face off against the human cultists who worship the island's hungry new leadership with the hopes of joining their ranks.

Unconventional Heroes Vs. The Night

Players will choose from a team of heroes with unique abilities: Credit: Bethesda / Arkane

Devinder Crousley is an internet-famous paranormal investigator, amateur cryptozoologist, and aspiring inventor. Armed with weapons of his own creation, he’s on a mission to prove himself. Credit: Bethesda / Arkane

Layla Ellison studied biomedical engineering at a local university and interned at a research facility, where something went very wrong, leaving her with intense telekinetic abilities. Credit: Bethesda / Arkane

Remi de la Rosa is a brilliant combat engineer who has spent her life on the frontlines. With the help of her robot cohort, Bribón, she’s determined to help rescue Redfall’s survivors. Credit: Bethesda / Arkane

Jacob Boyer is an ex-military sharpshooter turned private contractor. Strange happenings on Redfall have left Jacob with a mysterious vampiric eye and a spectral raven that’s never far from his side.

Redfall is expected to launch on Xbox Series X|S and PC in Summer 2022 and will be available day one with Xbox Game Pass. EF Games will bring you more on Redfall as it is announced. In the meantime, visit the official Redfall website for more information.