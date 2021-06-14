‘Orcs Must Die! 3’ coming to PC and console in July

Robot Entertainment has announced Orcs Must Die! 3 is coming to Xbox One, Xbox One Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility, and Steam on 23rd July, 2021.

Orcs Must Die! 3 features all new War Scenarios and War Machines which add massive scale to battlefields that deliver on an epic orc-slaying power fantasy. Either solo or via online co-op with a friend, players must defend their rift using a variety of weapons and traps against hundreds of orcs simultaneously.

Players can also test their resolve with the brand new and ever-evolving Scramble Mode that pits players against orcs in a series of five escalating challenges where both sides receive random modifiers after each battle. Plenty of new and returning fan favorite heroes, weapons and traps await players seeking to unleash orc-devastating mayhem.

Orcs Must Die! 3 Features:

More of Everything – Orcs Must Die! 3 is everything fans loved about the first two games and more. More orcs, more traps, more weapons, more upgrades and even better looking. It’s cranked up to at least eleven.

New Story – Play through a brand new story set more than 20 years after Orcs Must Die! 2, where the War Mage and Sorceress have rebuilt the order and trained new young apprentices.

War Scenarios – All new War Scenarios deliver on the promise of massive scale first set out in Orcs Must Die! Confront overwhelming armies of orcs outside on the battlefields surrounding the castles. Thin out waves of orcs hundreds strong before they breach the walls and crash your rift.

War Machines – You're going to need new weapons of death and destruction to handle these hordes. War Machines are traps on an oversized scale. Lay down your mega flip trap and launch dozens of ragdolling orcs. Mount your mega boom barrel launcher and unleash pyrotechnic glory.

It Never Stops – The legions of orcs keep coming long after the story is completed. Etch your name into the orc-slaying hall of fame through Weekly Challenges or see how long you can survive in Endless Mode.

Take Drastic Steps – Orcs Must Die! 3 comes with the Drastic Steps campaign and content for free, including terrifying flying enemies, heroic war guardians and of course more tools for orc destruction!

Scramble to Survive – The new Scramble Mode pits you against vile orcs who evolve with increasingly difficult and sinister tricks up their chunky sleeves. But each level you survive, you collect your own modifiers to fight back with!

Credit: Robot Entertainment

To celebrate the announcement of Orcs Must Die! 3 arriving on Steam, Orcs Must Die! 2 is available to play for free on Steam until 20th June.

For those interested in pre-ordering Orcs Must Die! 3, all new Overload Skins have been made available to deck your heroes out with some awesome new digs. Check out the Orcs Must Die! website for more information.