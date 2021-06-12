Connect with us

‘Sable’ launch date set for September on Xbox and PC

Coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass & PC.

Published

Indie developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury have announced that the open world adventure game Sable will launch on 23rd September for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, GoG, and The Humble Store. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

You can try Sable for yourself with a limited-time demo, starting 15th June on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as 16th June on PC via Steam.

Credit: Raw Fury / Shedworks

Sable is an evocative coming-of-age tale of exploration and discovery set on a breathtaking alien planet. Embark on a deeply personal journey as the young Sable traverses a strikingly rendered open world filled with ancient monuments, ruined architecture, and wrecked ships fallen from the cosmos.

Features:

  • Explore at your own pace. You’re free to glide, climb, and travel on foot as you desire.
  • Drive and customize your own unique hoverbike.
  • Meet other nomads and discover secrets and collectibles around the world.
  • Solve puzzles — or don’t! It’s up to you what you want to do.
  • Experience an incredible original soundtrack by hit indie artist Japanese Breakfast.

For more on the developer and game visit the official Shedworks website.

