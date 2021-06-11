Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event 2021 announced

Following the success of their ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event 2020, Microsoft have announced another one for this year. Between 15th-21st June gamers will be able to download and play demos for over 40 unreleased games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

I’m sure you’ll agree that’s a lot of game demos to download and play in a single week. However, Microsoft are keen to point out that these are mostly early game demos. They are designed to replace the kind of “show floor demos” you’d be playing at E3. They’ll give gamers a taste of what’s coming and also allow developers to obtain some important feedback on their creations so far.

The full list of demos that are coming should be available soon. In the meantime we’ve got details below of the first 5 titles to be announced for the event.

Echo Generation

Credit: Microsoft

The summer of 1993 is nearly at an end and a sleepy Canadian town suddenly becomes home to strange accidents and mutated creatures. Echo Generation is a voxel turn-based adventure game about a gang of kids investigating supernatural occurrences while battling monsters and mechs to save their small town.

Lake

Credit: Microsoft

It’s 1986 – Meredith Weiss takes a break from her career in the big city to deliver mail in her hometown. How will she experience two weeks in beautiful Providence Oaks, with its iconic lake and quirky community? And what will she do next? It’s up to you.

Sable

Credit: Microsoft

Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders.

The Riftbreaker

Credit: Microsoft

The Riftbreaker is a base-building, survival game with Action-RPG elements. You are an elite scientist/commando inside an advanced Mecha-Suit capable of dimensional rift travel. Hack & slash countless enemies. Build up your base, collect samples and research new inventions to survive.

Tunic

Credit: Microsoft

Tunic is an isometric action-adventure game where you explore the wilderness, fight monsters, and discover secrets. You play as a tiny fox in a big world that is filled with mystery. A beautiful setting, tight combat, and a variety of items await you on this grand adventure.

We’ll bring you more details on the Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event as soon as they are announced.