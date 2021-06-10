Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lost Ark

Games & Tech

Amazon Games bringing ‘Lost Ark’ to the West

Coming to PC in Fall 2021.

Published

Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG have announced the award-winning MMOARPG Lost Ark will be available in North America and Europe on PC in Fall 2021. Players can sign up now at playlostark.com to learn more about the game and the upcoming beta, coming later this summer.

Lost Ark is a AAA free-to-play, massively multiplayer online action role-playing game that is only currently available in Korea, Japan, and Russia, where it boasts millions of active players. In Lost Ark players explore the vast and diverse world of Arkesia on their quest to find the fabled Lost Ark and save the realm from a demonic threat.

Lost Ark
Lost Ark
Lost Ark
Lost Ark
Lost Ark
Lost Ark
Credit: Amazon Games / Smilegate RPG

The game features 15 distinct hero classes that offer deep combat with unique combinations of adaptable skill sets utilizing the Tripod Skill system. Players forge their own legend, whether alone or with allies, as they battle through dangerous dungeons, sail by ship and even create their own island home.

Amazon Games collaborated with Smilegate RPG to provide players in North America and Europe with the best experience possible by localizing and translating the colossal world of Lost Ark into written and spoken dialogue in English, French, German, and Spanish.

Amazon Games is also currently developing New World, the upcoming MMO set on a supernatural continent in the Age of Exploration, releasing on 31st August. Also in development are original game projects from the Amazon Games team in San Diego, led by industry veteran John Smedley, and the newly formed Amazon Games development studio in Montreal, founded by the core team behind the popular tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Hello Darlins The Hello Darlins

EF Country

Interview: The Hello Darlins discuss debut album ‘Go By Feel’ and their biggest lessons from being session musicians

We spoke to Candace Lacina and Mike Little about the band's debut album.

2 days ago
Tina Turner Tina Turner

Music

Tina Turner’s ‘Foreign Affair’ to get Deluxe reissue in July

The classic album is getting the deluxe treatment.

7 days ago
Spencer Crandall Spencer Crandall

EF Country

Interview: Spencer Crandall discusses new EP ‘Lost In The Wild’ and getting to grips with TikTok

The independent Country artist caught up with us about his new release.

7 days ago
John Mayer John Mayer

Music

John Mayer to release new album ‘Sob Rock’ in July

The musician is taking us back to the 80s with new single 'Last Train Home'.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you