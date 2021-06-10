Amazon Games bringing ‘Lost Ark’ to the West

Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG have announced the award-winning MMOARPG Lost Ark will be available in North America and Europe on PC in Fall 2021. Players can sign up now at playlostark.com to learn more about the game and the upcoming beta, coming later this summer.

Lost Ark is a AAA free-to-play, massively multiplayer online action role-playing game that is only currently available in Korea, Japan, and Russia, where it boasts millions of active players. In Lost Ark players explore the vast and diverse world of Arkesia on their quest to find the fabled Lost Ark and save the realm from a demonic threat.

Credit: Amazon Games / Smilegate RPG

The game features 15 distinct hero classes that offer deep combat with unique combinations of adaptable skill sets utilizing the Tripod Skill system. Players forge their own legend, whether alone or with allies, as they battle through dangerous dungeons, sail by ship and even create their own island home.

Amazon Games collaborated with Smilegate RPG to provide players in North America and Europe with the best experience possible by localizing and translating the colossal world of Lost Ark into written and spoken dialogue in English, French, German, and Spanish.

Amazon Games is also currently developing New World, the upcoming MMO set on a supernatural continent in the Age of Exploration, releasing on 31st August. Also in development are original game projects from the Amazon Games team in San Diego, led by industry veteran John Smedley, and the newly formed Amazon Games development studio in Montreal, founded by the core team behind the popular tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege.