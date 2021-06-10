Rodney Crowell releases new single ‘Transient Global Amnesia Blues’

Rodney Crowell has released ‘Transient Global Amnesia Blues’, the second single from his upcoming album ‘Triage’.

‘Transient Global Amnesia Blues’ reflects the introspective quality of this entire record, one that Crowell calls his most personal to date, and like all great songs – the lyrics are expansive enough for everyone to relate.

The music video was directed by Haroula Rose, who commented:

“Conceptually, I wanted to capture what Rodney explained as his experience with Transient Global Amnesia. A sort of fever dream. And, I’m happy when he says we got that right. We shot the footage of him at The Castle Recording Studios in Franklin, TN out in the back forested area, and at the river where Susanna Clark’s ashes were spread. I used a lot of archival footage and personal artifacts of Rodney’s to create some sense of cohesiveness – remembering life and its moments of being disoriented but also being found.

Also, being inspired by the nature and story of the lyrics. We shot the writing at Rodney’s house with his wife, Claudia’s, beautiful handwriting.”

Discussing the song Crowell explains, “One morning after a long walk, I asked my wife, Claudia, the same question nine times before she loaded me into the car and sped off to the hospital. The next thing I remember is being shoved into an MRI machine. Transient Global Amnesia, a benign form of amnesia that in ninety-eight percent of cases never returns, was the diagnosis—an overnight stay in the hospital the prescribed treatment. The next morning my daughter texted a photograph of a sunflower growing on a piece of driftwood on the Thames River. I had most of the song written before leaving the hospital at noon. Four days later I had a finished recording.”

This new collection of songs was written during the great political, climate and economic upheaval that has marked recent years. ‘Triage’ will be released on 23rd July 2021.