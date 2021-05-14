Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rodney Crowell

EF Country

Rodney Crowell to release new album ‘Triage’ in July

The Country music legend has a new record on the horizon.

Published

Rodney Crowell will release ‘Triage’, his 18th studio album, on 23rd July 2021 via his own imprint RC1 and Thirty Tigers.

The album’s first single is ‘Something Has To Change’, which is out now. The music video was directed by filmmaker/musician Haroula Rose and was shot at Castle Recording Studios in Franklin, TN.

The album will be Crowell’s third on his own imprint, RC1, and is his first with Thirty Tigers. A writer known for the universal and literary quality of his writing, ‘Triage’ is a departure, a revealing album that Crowell has called his most personal to date.

This new collection of songs was written during the great political, climate and economic upheaval that has marked recent years. The noise of that chaos encouraged the songwriter to go inside for solace and answers. The result is this series of songs that contend with these themes but approach them from a place of healing love and solution. That they are being released while we find ourselves walking through a global pandemic, is a gift of perfect timing.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Triage’ producer, Dan Kobler, recounts the process:

“On December 1st, 2019 Rodney and I began to work on a group of new songs. In fits and starts, the process of refinement, reconstruction, and realization took us through the new year and into this new era of isolation. 

Seven out of ten songs started with a band in a room at my studio, Goosehead Palace. With Rodney on an assortment of vintage Gibson acoustic guitars, one crew consisted of Steuart Smith (guitar), Larry Klein (bass), and John Jarvis (piano) – the other Audley Freed (guitar) and Lex Price (bass) – both anchored by Jerry Roe (drums). Later, Jen Gunderman and Kai Welch came in and coaxed sounds out of analog keyboards; Rory Hoffman played harmonica; Eamon McLoughlin and David Henry fashioned a string section out of a fiddle and cello; I added guitars and synths and organs; Wendy Moten, Tanya Hancheroff, Ruth Moody and John Paul White lent their singular voices in harmony.

When the pandemic set in, some version of the record was near completion. But with Rodney’s tour schedule wiped clean, he found himself quarantined with his wife, Claudia, two dogs, and a pen and paper. More songs presented themselves. Old songs were discarded. New and improved verses came more clearly into view. Masked up, he returned to the studio to re-record new lyrics and lay down the framework for three more songs. Two were sent around to various friends for remote collaboration: Greg Morrow, Joe Robinson, Michael Rhodes, Kai Welch, Kris Donegan, Catherine Marx, Craig Young and Ray Mason; the third was sent to its co-writer John Leventhal who built a world of acoustic instruments and familial voices.

Not a moment of this album is unconsidered. Time and time again the question was asked: does each word, each note, every instrument and sonic choice serve its song? Is each song in service of the spirit of Universal Love? If not, it had to go. The result is a piece of work both Rodney and I take immense pride in.” 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Crowell will tour extensively through the summer and autumn.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

LEGO F.R.I.E.N.D.S Apartments Set LEGO F.R.I.E.N.D.S Apartments Set

TV

LEGO F.R.I.E.N.D.S Apartments Set launching in June

Already got Central Perk? Get your hands on this new set.

3 days ago
Sequin in a Blue Room Sequin in a Blue Room

Competitions

Win ‘Sequin in a Blue Room’ on Blu-ray

Samuel Van Grinsven’s stylish debut feature could be yours.

7 days ago
Since September Since September

Music

Since September debut ‘Empty Seats Tour’ on YouTube – watch the first episode

The winners of 'Little Mix: The Search' launch new online series.

7 days ago
Katherine Priddy Katherine Priddy

Music

Katherine Priddy debuts new single ‘Eurydice’

Take a listen to the singer-songwriter's new single.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you