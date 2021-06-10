New ‘Back 4 Blood’ gameplay trailer released at Summer Game Fest

During the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! digital event, Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios released a new Back 4 Blood gameplay trailer. They also confirmed the upcoming Back 4 Blood Open Beta will begin with an Early Access portion from 5-9th August for those who pre-order the game. Players who pre-order will also get a bonus Fort Hope Elite Weapon Skin Pack.

All other players can register at back4blood.com/en-us/beta for a chance to get into the Early Access portion, but please note, registration does not guarantee Early Access entry as codes are limited. The Open Beta will continue from 12th-16th August and be available for all players. Both Open Beta portions will be playable on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC, including cross-play and cross-gen support. Summer just got a whole lot bloodier! See ya in the Open BETA, August 12th! #SummerGameFest #Back4Blood pic.twitter.com/R4wK82C84I— Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) June 10, 2021

Additionally, the Back 4 Blood E3 2021 PvP Showcase will take place on 13th June at 10pm BST, providing an in-depth look at the game’s new PvP (player versus player) mode.

Back 4 Blood is a first-person co-op zombie shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise and features thrilling, dynamic moment-to-moment gameplay and highly variable, customisable action to keep players coming back for more.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Credit: Warner Bros. Games / Turtle Rock Studios

The Back 4 Blood story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world.

Back 4 Blood will be available for PC and console on 12th October, 2021. Check out the official Back 4 Blood website for more information on the game.