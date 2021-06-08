Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Breland and Keith Urban

EF Country

Watch: Breland teams up with Keith Urban for ‘Throw It Back’

The video for the new collaboration is out now.

Published

Breland has enlisted Country superstar Keith Urban for new song ‘Throw It Back’.

A rootsy blast of dancefloor fire, the track is the second time that the two artists have collaborated. The official music video for ‘Throw It Back’ is directed by Bobby Bruderle and was filmed and filmed at Analog in Nashville’s Hutton Hotel.

“’Throw it Back’ is the first song Keith and I ever worked on together, and despite it being so sonically left of center, he immediately recognized it as a special song and started adding his iconic flavor to the record,” shares Breland. “You’ll be able to feel my and Keith’s energy flowing not only on the song but in the video, which we helped shape together as well. With the world finally opening up, and live music coming back, I feel like we’ve got a real summer anthem on our hands.” 

“Breland is my brother from another mother,” adds Urban. “I LOVE creating with him. Everything is so simpatico and matter of fact – here it is! I’m stoked that a song written from our very first time writing together (June of last year) is finally coming out.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Throw It Back’ follows ‘Out The Cage’, which Urban and Breland collaborated on for Urban’s album ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’.

Breland has been on the rise since the success of his Platinum debut hit ‘My Truck’. He will kick off his Cross Country Tour at Bonnaroo Music Festival on 5th September, embarking on his first-ever headline tour. The coast-to-coast trek runs through October and tickets for all dates are on sale now.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Bri Fletcher Bri Fletcher

EF Country

Premiere: watch the lyric video for Bri Fletcher’s new single ‘Love Me Back’

The rising star is one you want to keep on your radar.

5 days ago
Clarkson's Farm Clarkson's Farm

TV

“Clarkson’s Farm” to launch on Amazon Prime Video this month – get a first look

Jeremy Clarkson has a new series on the way.

6 days ago
David Ferguson David Ferguson

EF Country

Legendary producer David Ferguson to release album ‘Nashville No More’ in September

The album features a host of guests.

5 days ago
Beautiful Desolation Beautiful Desolation

Games & Tech

‘Beautiful Desolation’ launches on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

A twisted, sci-fi African adventure awaits.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you