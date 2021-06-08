Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ross Ellis

EF Country

Ross Ellis releases fiery new track ‘I Wish You Would’

The rising Country star has a new single out.

Published

Sony Music Nashville artist Ross Ellis has release his new song ‘I Wish You Would’.

The rising star, who has written hits for Tim McGraw (‘Neon Church’) and Gary Allen (‘Slide’), wrote the song alongside Michael Whitworth and Dan Fernandez. It was produced ­­­­­­­­Brandon Hood and executive produced by Dann Huff.

The new track follows Ellis’ latest musical offering ‘Love Blind’ which arrived last summer.

Hailing from Monterey, Louisiana Ellis uses his small-town past as a lens through which he can share his perspective on relationships, emotions and human behavior. The preachings of his church continue to resonate with him and even though he may not always heed them personally his hope is that the candor about his own human failings connects with listeners.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Most of my songs have some part of my life experiences in them,” shares Ellis. “‘I Wish You Would’ is kind of a distant adult cousin to ‘Ghosts.’ Whereas ‘Ghosts’ deals with emotional and spiritual loss in a break up, ‘I Wish You Would’ is about dealing with the physical loss. It’s the fun, sexy kind of heartbreak. I’ve been through both and have more than one tee shirt.”
 
Ellis had his breakthrough with ‘Buy and Buy’, which hit number 1 on SiriusXM’s The Highway.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Bri Fletcher Bri Fletcher

EF Country

Premiere: watch the lyric video for Bri Fletcher’s new single ‘Love Me Back’

The rising star is one you want to keep on your radar.

5 days ago
Clarkson's Farm Clarkson's Farm

TV

“Clarkson’s Farm” to launch on Amazon Prime Video this month – get a first look

Jeremy Clarkson has a new series on the way.

6 days ago
David Ferguson David Ferguson

EF Country

Legendary producer David Ferguson to release album ‘Nashville No More’ in September

The album features a host of guests.

5 days ago
Beautiful Desolation Beautiful Desolation

Games & Tech

‘Beautiful Desolation’ launches on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

A twisted, sci-fi African adventure awaits.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you