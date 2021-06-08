Ross Ellis releases fiery new track ‘I Wish You Would’

Sony Music Nashville artist Ross Ellis has release his new song ‘I Wish You Would’.

The rising star, who has written hits for Tim McGraw (‘Neon Church’) and Gary Allen (‘Slide’), wrote the song alongside Michael Whitworth and Dan Fernandez. It was produced ­­­­­­­­Brandon Hood and executive produced by Dann Huff.

The new track follows Ellis’ latest musical offering ‘Love Blind’ which arrived last summer.

Hailing from Monterey, Louisiana Ellis uses his small-town past as a lens through which he can share his perspective on relationships, emotions and human behavior. The preachings of his church continue to resonate with him and even though he may not always heed them personally his hope is that the candor about his own human failings connects with listeners.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Most of my songs have some part of my life experiences in them,” shares Ellis. “‘I Wish You Would’ is kind of a distant adult cousin to ‘Ghosts.’ Whereas ‘Ghosts’ deals with emotional and spiritual loss in a break up, ‘I Wish You Would’ is about dealing with the physical loss. It’s the fun, sexy kind of heartbreak. I’ve been through both and have more than one tee shirt.”



Ellis had his breakthrough with ‘Buy and Buy’, which hit number 1 on SiriusXM’s The Highway.