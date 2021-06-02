‘Dying Light 2 Stay Human’ release date and pre-order details revealed

Techland have announced that Dying Light 2 Stay Human, will be released on 7th December, 2021. The announcement was made during the first episode of Dying 2 Know, a unique and immersive in-game web series diving deep into the world of the game.

The entire episode of Dying 2 Know (D2K) was filled with the latest news about Dying Light 2, including a unique gameplay trailer, which showcased the current state of the game and a story background. What is important, even players who haven’t played the first game in the series can delve into the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human and fully enjoy it.

Watch Dying 2 Know: Episode 1 below:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a story-driven open world action role-playing game, a sequel to critically acclaimed Dying Light published in 2015, which has been played by over twenty million people all over the world. This time players are visiting the City – mankind’s last stronghold in the fight against the virus. Developed parkour mechanics enable players to explore the vast open world and use in tactical combat. Lost civilization and setting the world in modern dark ages, requires creative approach in finding items and crafting gear. Gameplay shifts during a day and night cycle, so players can dare to plunder abandoned lairs of infected at night and discover the dark secrets of those in power by day. Players must choose which side they want to take and write their own story.

Pre-orders for the game are also now available. There are three retail editions available: Standard, Deluxe and Collector’s, and three digital editions: Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate. Everyone who pre-orders any version of the game will receive an exclusive digital Reload Pack, featuring a unique outfit, weapon, and paraglider skins.

View some Dying Light 2 Stay Human screenshots in our gallery:

Credit: Techland

There’s also good news for players who haven’t yet experienced Dying Light as Techland has prepared a Platinum Edition of the first game. It contains all DLC that has been released so far, at a best value, available on Steam, GOG, PlayStation Store (available only for PlayStation Plus members) and Microsoft Store. Right now is the best time to sink into Harran and learn the fate of Kyle Crane.

For those players who want to get more insight and updates on the Dying Light universe, Techland is working on Techland Gamers & Goodies. More information about it will be revealed soon!