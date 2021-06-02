Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

‘Dying Light 2 Stay Human’ release date and pre-order details revealed

The highly anticipated sequel is coming in December.

Published

Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Credit: Techland

Techland have announced that Dying Light 2 Stay Human, will be released on 7th December, 2021. The announcement was made during the first episode of Dying 2 Know, a unique and immersive in-game web series diving deep into the world of the game.

The entire episode of Dying 2 Know (D2K) was filled with the latest news about Dying Light 2, including a unique gameplay trailer, which showcased the current state of the game and a story background. What is important, even players who haven’t played the first game in the series can delve into the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human and fully enjoy it.

Watch Dying 2 Know: Episode 1 below:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a story-driven open world action role-playing game, a sequel to critically acclaimed Dying Light published in 2015, which has been played by over twenty million people all over the world. This time players are visiting the City – mankind’s last stronghold in the fight against the virus. Developed parkour mechanics enable players to explore the vast open world and use in tactical combat. Lost civilization and setting the world in modern dark ages, requires creative approach in finding items and crafting gear. Gameplay shifts during a day and night cycle, so players can dare to plunder abandoned lairs of infected at night and discover the dark secrets of those in power by day. Players must choose which side they want to take and write their own story.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pre-orders for the game are also now available. There are three retail editions available: Standard, Deluxe and Collector’s, and three digital editions: Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate. Everyone who pre-orders any version of the game will receive an exclusive digital Reload Pack, featuring a unique outfit, weapon, and paraglider skins.

View some Dying Light 2 Stay Human screenshots in our gallery:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Credit: Techland

There’s also good news for players who haven’t yet experienced Dying Light as Techland has prepared a Platinum Edition of the first game. It contains all DLC that has been released so far, at a best value, available on Steam, GOG, PlayStation Store (available only for PlayStation Plus members) and Microsoft Store. Right now is the best time to sink into Harran and learn the fate of Kyle Crane.

For those players who want to get more insight and updates on the Dying Light universe, Techland is working on Techland Gamers & Goodies. More information about it will be revealed soon!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Duel Duel

Film

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Duel’ Blu-ray review

Already cutting his teeth on TV with, for example, episodes of classic detective drama ‘Columbo’, this 1971 movie was the first feature-length outing in...

7 days ago
The Folio Society Thomas Hardy The Folio Society Thomas Hardy

Arts

The Folio Society releases ‘Selected Poems: Thomas Hardy’

Artist Stanley Donwood and author Robert Macfarlane team up with The Folio Society.

6 days ago
Rocket League - McLaren 570S Rocket League - McLaren 570S

Games & Tech

The McLaren 570S returns to ‘Rocket League’

Back for a limited time only.

6 days ago
The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

Film

The Conjuring Universe: Top 10 Scary Scenes

We take a look at the best frights from the horror franchise.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you