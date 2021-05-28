‘Bus Simulator 21’ Multiplayer announced In New Trailer

The Bus Simulator games have no right to be good, they should be dull and boring and yet I find them strangely captivating. There is a certain sense of calm to be found in setting up the perfect route and casually cruising around town picking people up and dropping them off. There is often more than the occasional crash, especially when I’m behind the wheel, but the game still manages to keep me in a zen-like state.

The September release date of Bus Simulator 21 is now rapidly approaching and, as you might expect, developer Astragon is starting to release more details. In a brand new trailer, we are introduced to the multiplayer aspect of the game where up to four players can team up to run their dream bus company.



Bus Simulator 21 offers a number of new options and freedom: Thanks to the day and night cycle, players will be able to create detailed schedules for the individual bus routes and optimize them individually, either alone or together with their teammates. While on duty within the city, the bus drivers can freely decide if they want to drive their own bus or if they want to take over the busses of other players or an employed AI driver. Should they decide to simply catch a ride instead, players are of course free to choose whether they simply want to travel as a passenger or get involved in the company’s service as a ticket inspector.

“We’re extremely excited to present players with the next iteration of our Bus Simulator series. Our passionate community has made a number of suggestions on how to improve the game and we have integrated many of them into this title; especially around the cooperative experience. This is just a taste of the changes we’ve made and we can’t wait to show you more in the coming months before launch!”

Bus Simulator 21 key features:

Co-op multiplayer mode for up to 4 players

Get behind the wheels of numerous officially licensed buses by world-famous brands – including city buses, articulated buses, e-buses and a double-decker

Manage your bus company together as a team on two huge maps based on US and European cities

Improved open-world approach with even more freedom for the players

Immersive day and night cycle complete with AI drivers on your scheduled routes

Manage your vehicle fleet, bus lines and detailed timetables together as a team

Cross-generation multiplayer on consoles

