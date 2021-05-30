‘Genshin Impact’ Version 1.6 Coming In June

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world action RPG that brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler,” who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling and unveils the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven major cities in Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories, and vast surrounding landscapes, and offering a diverse array of creatures, monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures for players to discover.

Version 1.6 will, for the first time, introduce alternate character outfits and a new playable character from Inazuma. As the world of Teyvat enters the hot summer season, Travelers may also join Klee and other characters in a series of fun adventures on the distant seas. The update will be released on 9th June.

Watch the trailer below:

In the upcoming update, the story begins when Klee receives a mysterious letter from a “Dodo-King” threatening to take Dodoco away from her. To help Klee and Dodoco, the Traveler will sail on a boat called a “Waverider” and explore a secluded archipelago scattered over a remote sea area in search of the mysterious “Dodoland.” During the search, players’ wits will be put to the test in a series of challenges, including a tough fight with Maguu Kenki. This new opponent can summon phantoms, dealing both Anemo and Cryo damage, and can only be taken down while in close-range combat. By completing these challenges, players can obtain event currencies to redeem valuable resources and the brand-new four-star catalyst “Dodoco Tales” to full refinement from the Event Shop.

Two summer-themed outfits will also be added, and players may dress up Jean and Barbara with the new alternate attire in the game. Jean’s outfit “Sea Breeze Dandelion” will be available for purchase in the in-game Shop at a limited-time discount. Barbara’s outfit “Summertime Sparkle” will be free to claim by completing certain requirements in the Echoing Tales event.

Kaedehara Kazuha, the first playable character from Inazuma, will also make his debut in Version 1.6. Wielding the power of Anemo and a sword, Kazuha is a powerful five-star character who can provide strong control and additional buffs to the team.

Genshin Impact is available to download and play for free on PS4/5, PC, Android and iOS.

