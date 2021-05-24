SmithField announce June release for EP ‘New Town’

SmithField – Jennifer Fielder and Trey Smith – will release EP ‘New Town’ on 16th June 2021.

The EP features six tracks including the previously released ‘We’ll Figure It Out’, ‘Sunday Best’ and ‘Something Sexy’.

“We have been a duo for a decade and truly feel this new music, the stories we tell, the harmony, the heart, and uniqueness of our vocal blend we bring to the table with it will be a game changer for us,” says SmithField. “We have never put out music that has felt more genuine to who SmithField is and what we are all about than this. You can’t listen to one song on here and not know it’s a SmithField song. We are ready to break the glass ceiling that has been absent in our genre for quite some time and we are so excited to finally have it out in the world. This is just the beginning.”

‘New Town’ is about those refreshing experiences in life – whether it be love, a new job or a new friend – that make a town feel like it has a brand-new spark. Even if you’ve been there your entire life, the new experience brings fresh perspective and sunshine to places that didn’t radiate before. The EP is symbolic in that it is a new chapter for SmithField. Each track makes Nashville feel like a “new town” for them as they fall more in love with the city and their love for music as each year passes.

The news of the EP releases follows the release of the music video for ‘Something Sexy’, which premiered on CMT recently. SmithField also announced their headlining show at Nashville’s 3rd and Lindsley on Thursday 17th June 2021.