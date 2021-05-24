Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 85: Country stars and Las Vegas residencies

With a host of Country stars announcing show, could more be set to follow?

Published

Carrie Underwood
Credit: Jeremy Cowart

Las Vegas residencies used to be reserved for those stars who had moved from current to legacy status but with the recent announcement of residencies on the strip for the likes of Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan, that looks set to be a thing of the past.

On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura discuss how residencies in Las Vegas have evolved over the last decade or so, and discuss whether it’s something that more Country stars could consider doing in the future.

Choose your platform below and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss any new episodes…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 85 now

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Podomatic

Spotify

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in Doctor Who 1970-1974 Credit BBC Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in Doctor Who 1970-1974 Credit BBC

TV

Jon Pertwee’s Top 6 Doctor Who Stories – Part 2

25 years on from the passing of Jon Pertwee, Greg and Sam sum up the very best adventures from the dandiest Doctor of all.

4 days ago
Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in Doctor Who 1970-1974 Credit BBC Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in Doctor Who 1970-1974 Credit BBC

TV

Jon Pertwee’s Top 6 Doctor Who Stories – Part 1

25 years on from the passing of Jon Pertwee, Greg and Sam sum up the very best adventures from the dandiest Doctor of all.

6 days ago
Innocent series 2 episode 2 Innocent series 2 episode 2

TV

‘Innocent’ Series 2 Episode 2 preview

Sally begins a confident return to work.

7 days ago
Innocent series 2 episode 1 Innocent series 2 episode 1

TV

‘Innocent’ Series 2 Episode 1 recap

Sally Wright left prison and faced hostility from the locals.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you