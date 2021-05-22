Chase Rice to release ‘the Album’ this Month

Chase Rice will release ‘The Album’, the final part of his latest project, on 28th May 2021.

‘The Album’ will include January 2020 release ‘The Album Part I’ and May 2020 release ‘The Album Part II’. Those 11 songs along with current single ‘Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen’ will sit alongside three new songs.

“It’s crazy to look back now and see the journey this album has taken us on throughout writing and recording it,” notes Rice. “We shared so many of these songs with the fans as they were being written and got their input along the way – so it’s their journey that lives in these, too. I think this new music will always mean a bit more to me since it has carried us all through some strange and uncertain times.”

Brand new on ‘The Album’ is ‘The Nights’, which sees Rice acknowledge the difficulty of moving on, toggling between singing and speaking to emphasise his most vulnerable moments; ‘Bedroom’, a sultry midtempo ode to romance; and ‘If I Didn’t Have You’ a reflective track that recognises the way our loved ones push us to be the best versions of ourselves.

Fans will have the chance to hear the new music live as Rice joins Kane Brown on the NBA arena ‘Blessed & Free Tour’ at the top of 2022.

The track list for ‘The Album’, produced by Chris DeStefano and Chase Rice (unless otherwise noted), is:

1. American Nights (Kevin Griffin, Martin Johnson, Francois Tetaz; produced by Martin Johnson)

2. Lonely If You Are (Chase Rice, Lindsay Rimes, Hunter Phelps)

3. Everywhere (Chase Rice, Zachary Kale, James McNair; produced by Zachary Kale)

4. Best Night Ever (Chase Rice, Chris DeStefano, Matt Jenkins)

5. Messy (Seth Ennis, Kylie Sackley)

6. In The Car (Chase Rice, Jesse Rice, Hunter Phelps, Mark Holman)

7. Forever To Go (Jordan Minton, Casey Brown, Geoffrey Warburton; produced by Casey Brown)

8. You (Chase Rice, Jon Nite, Zach Kale)

9. Break. Up. Drunk. (Chase Rice, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt)

10. Down Home Runs Deep (Daniel Ross, Michael Hardy, Mike Walker, James McNair)

11. Belong (Chase Rice, Chris DeStefano, Jon Nite)

12. The Nights (Chase Rice, Zach Kale, James McNair; produced by Zach Kale)

13. Bedroom (Chase Rice, Jon Nite, Jimmy Robbins; produced by Corey Crowder)

14. If I Didn’t Have You (Chase Rice, Channing Wilson, Jonathan Singleton; produced by Jimmy Robbins & Jonathan Singleton)

15. Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen. featuring Florida Georgia Line (Chase Rice, Hunter Phelps, Cale Dodds, Corey Crowder; produced by Chase Rice, Florida Georgia Line & Corey Crowder)