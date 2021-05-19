Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

‘Rustler’ coming to PC and console in August

Commit all the crimes and win The Grand Tournament.

Published

Rustler
Credit: Modus Games

Modus Games has announced that Rustler is launching on 31st August across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

To accompany the launch news, a brand-new trailer has also been released that showcases horse larceny and other crimes that will be committed during Guy’s quest to win The Grand Tournament. When it isn’t crime, it’s generally being a problem for everyone around you in this ‘Grand Theft Horse’ display of mayhem.

Watch the Rustler console announcement trailer below:

In Rustler, you’ll play as anti-hero Guy, a brigand determined to win The Grand Tournament for its illustrious prize. Saddle up and prepare to complete quests, terrorize townspeople, shoot cows into the sky, and cause absolute ruckus as a medieval marauder in Rustler.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

PC players can try the game out right now on Steam Early Access.

Rustler can also be pre-ordered via the official website.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Walter Presents: Time is a Killer Walter Presents: Time is a Killer

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Time is a Killer’ preview – the first episode is enough to hook you in

You'll need to pay attention to fully understand this one!

7 days ago
Evan Spiliotopoulos Evan Spiliotopoulos

Film

Interview: Evan Spiliotopoulos talks about his James Herbert adaptation ‘The Unholy’

The film-maker chats to us about his new horror film.

5 days ago
Zack Snyder's Justice League Zack Snyder's Justice League

Competitions

Win ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Blu-ray and poster

We've got three bundles to give away.

6 days ago
The Spy Who Came In From The Cold The Spy Who Came In From The Cold

Competitions

Win ‘The Spy Who Came In From The Cold’ on Blu-ray

Richard Burton stars in the classic.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you