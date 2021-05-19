Connect with us

Formula 1 Fan Pack heading to ‘Rocket League’ tomorrow

Featuring liveries from all the 2021 teams.

Published

Rocket League - Formula 1 Fan Pack
Credit: Psyonix / Formula 1

Psyonix, the San Diego video game developer, in partnership with Formula 1, has announced that the Formula 1 Fan Pack will be available in Rocket League from 20th May. This DLC pack will be available on all platforms.

The Formula 1 Fan Pack will be available in the Item Shop and features the Formula 1 2021 Car with a unique Decal, ten F1 team Decals, and Pirelli Wheels. It will be available for 2000 Credits from 20th-26th May. Additionally, a Formula 1 Player Banner will be available for free from 20th May.

Watch the Rocket League – Formula 1 Fan Pack trailer below:

All ten teams competing in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship will have their current liveries featured in the pack:

  • Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
  • Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
  • Alpine F1 Team
  • Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
  • Scuderia Ferrari
  • Uralkali Haas F1 Team
  • McLaren F1 Team
  • Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
  • Red Bull Racing Honda
  • Williams Racing

The pack is the beginning of a multi-year partnership between Psyonix and Formula 1, with the Formula 1 Fan Pack returning to the game throughout the year around future F1 events.

Check out the latest blog post to learn more about the Formula 1 Fan Pack.

