‘The Ascent’ coming to Xbox consoles and PC in July

Curve Digital has announced that The Ascent will be released on 29th July 2021. The game is powered by Unreal Engine and is a solo and co-op action-shooter RPG set in a sci-fi cyberpunk world

The Ascent is the debut title from Swedish indie studio Neon Giant. This 12-person studio is composed of games industry veterans who were some of the minds behind iconic AAA titles such as the Gears of War, Bulletstorm and Wolfenstein franchises. The game will target 60 fps and have full 4K support on the Xbox Series X, offering amazing gameplay performance for new generation console players.

Watch the trailer for The Ascent below:

Arcade Berg, Creative Director and co-founder of Neon Giant said:

“We are super excited that people will soon be able to jump into the world of The Ascent. We love making games and we do it because we want people to enjoy the experience and world we have created – so we’ve designed a game that lets all players have fun with the element of gameplay that interests them the most. Whether you’re someone who enjoys exploring every corner, loves exciting combat or gets invested in the story and lore, we’ve tried to put something in The Ascent for everyone.”

The Ascent will see players dive into ‘The Ascent Group’ arcology, a self-contained corporate-run metropolis, stretching high into the sky and filled with creatures from all over the galaxy. Taking on the role of an indentured worker, the world starts to go haywire when The Ascent Group shuts down for unknown reasons. Life becomes a case of survival, with rival corporations and crime syndicates looking to fill the empty space. Players will have to take up arms and hold them off. The Ascent begins here.

Features:

A free-roam play style in a cyberpunk inspired dystopian world

Classic RPG mechanics to enable players to build up their character including cyberware, augmentations and looting

An unprecedented sense of verticality within its world, with different levels and platforms discernible within play

Double-aim mechanic enables players to utilise the full screen and choose between multiple targets anywhere in the environment

A narrative-led adventure playable in single and up to four-player co-op modes

The Ascent will launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles and PC and be available on Xbox Game Pass 29 July 2021. The game is available to pre-order now on Xbox and PC for £24.99.