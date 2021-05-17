Connect with us

EF Country Podcast Episode 84: Morgan Wallen’s rehabilitation begins

The Country star is slowly making his way back into the public eye.

Published

Morgan Wallen
Credit: John Shearer

A few months have passed since Morgan Wallen was captured on video using a racial slur and subsequently disappeared from the public eye.

With his record contract ‘indefinitely suspended’ and all of his live appearances pulled, Wallen has been keeping a relatively low profile. Over the last few weeks, he’s started to appear on social media again with fellow musicians coming to his defence and showing their support.

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura talk about the rehabilitation of the troubled Country singer and share their thoughts on when he might make a proper return to music.

