Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane team up for ‘Tequila on a Boat’

Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane have joined forces for new song ‘Tequila on a Boat’, available now via Broken Bow Records.

The song is produced by Zach Crowell and written by Hillary Lindsey, Justin Ebach, and Matt Alderman. The accompanying music video was directed by Mason Dixon and it captures a wild boat party on the lake.

“‘Tequila On A Boat’ is a song that points to the absolute perfect day during the summertime,” shares Lynch. “I love being on the water. There’s just something that’s grounding to me, and I’ve made so many memories over the years with great friends, being on a boat, and just doing life together. Pumped one of those buddies, Chris Lane, could join me for this song and bring even more of a party to it.”

‘Tequila on a Boat’ follows Lynch’s current single “Thinking ‘Bout You” featuring MacKenzie Porter. That song has amassed more than 68 million streams to date.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

From 3rd to 6th June, Lynch will bring ‘Dustin Lynch Pool Situation: Vegas’ to the Las Vegas strip. He will host curated parties and a headliner show, alongside performances featuring guest artists Jordan Davis, HARDY, and DJ sets from Brandi Cyrus.