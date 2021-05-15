Connect with us

Game Play Overview Trailer Released For ‘Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2’

Available to pre order now.

Published

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
Credit: CI Games

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is rapidly approaching its release date of 4th June and it looks to be shaping up very nicely indeed. In a recently released trailer, developers CI Games give us a glimpse of many of the new changes and different ways to play the game.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is set in Kuamar, a lawless region of the Middle East, located along the Lebanese and Syrian borders. Players take on the role of Raven, Contract Sniper Assassin, as they attempt to take down the brutal dictatorship installed by President Bibi Rashida and her husband, Omar Al-Bakr. Contracts 2 takes the sandbox design of the first game to the next level with extreme long-range sniping, adding to the variety of objectives players will tackle and revisit using realistic weapons, gadgets, and skills they’ll enhance with unlockable upgrades.

Watch the trailer below:

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Features:

  • 1000m+ extreme-range sniping
  • A dramatic single-player campaign set in modern-day Middle East, with 5 distinct sandbox maps featuring a variety of fully accessible, interactive areas players can approach their own way
  • Next-level realism with realistic gadgets and weapons customizable to fit different styles of play
  • Replayable missions that can be completed in a number of ways, with unlockable rewards for achieving all objectives
  • More intelligent adversaries with improved tactics
  • Next-generation features including enhanced visuals, 4k resolution, and improved loading times, setting a new benchmark as the best looking Sniper Ghost Warrior game thus far

The game is available to pre order for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC now and comes with some special pre order bonuses:

  • Marcus Tactical: A light sniper rifle with great stability
  • FFF-45 ACP Luring Pistol: A sidearm with special luring ammo
  • Rock AS100: A punishing magazine-fed shotgun, that fires buckshot or slugs
  • Two Weapon Skins.

Check out some screen shots in our gallery below:

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

