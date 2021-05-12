Our 5 Favourite Mods For ‘Friday Night Funkin’

Friday Night Funkin (created by Ninjamuffin99) is a free to play rhythm matching game that has been steadily gaining a massive underground following. You play the role of ‘Boyfriend’ who ends up entering into all kinds of weird situations and has to get out of them through the power of his battle rapping skills. Weirdly, the only words Boyfriend appears to be able to say are Be and Bop but still, he manages to drop bars and defeat his opponents.

For a clearer idea of what to expect check out the trailer below:

As a result of the games sucess a large modding scene has develpoed around the game and we’ve pulled some of our favourites together below to save you the hassle searching.

Monika Mod (from Doki Doki Literature Club)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This mod replaces Senpai’s normal sprites with Monika (Angry Senpai and Spirit are the same), changes some cutscene dialogue, and replaces the song “Senpai” with an all-new song: High School Conflict.

You can download it here.

Friday Night Funkin’ Silva Pack

This modification to the game adds in all the SiIvagunner rips (that are available for download) into the game as a SiIvapack, this also includes additions to it as shown below

New Hard Modes & Easy Modes

New BG For the Fresh Among Us Rip

A Whole challenge week with All Songs

Hellbeats Difficulty Added (Big Chungus only)

Credit: Fire/Polytoast/Aether/Rodri

You can download the Silva Pack mod here.

VS Whitty

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This mod makes Whitty a character you can battle with and adds a whole host of new visuals, songs and a new input system that replaces the default WASD keys. There is also a significant increase in difficulty if you’re brave enough to take on the challenge.

You can download the VS Whitty mod here.

Hatsune Miku Mod

A perfect fit for Friday Night Funkin’, the weird vocal style of Hatsune Miku blends seamlessly with the game. This mod includes new visuals, four new songs plus a full new week that runs alongside the regular game.

You can download the Harsune Miku Mod here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

B Side Remixes

As the name suggests, this mod is full of remixes of the original tracks from the game. All of the tracks with the exception of week seven have received the remix treatment plus there are changes to the character colour schemes too.

You can down load the B Side Remixes mod here.

Friday Night Funkin’ Neo

The Neon mod gives the game a complete visual overhaul giving it a much more futuristic look.It also includes several custom written tracks and new sound effects.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You can download the Neon mod here.

So far, these have been our favourite mods but we’ll be sure to add more as discover new ones, happy Funkin!