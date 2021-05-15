‘Adopt Me’ Introduce A New Toy Shop Design, New Toys Plus A Brand New Premium Pet

It’s another month and yet again we get another update from the guys at Adopt Me, these guys really don’t know the meaning of slowing down! The new update is live now and contains a fully updated toy shop, lots of new standard toys plus a new premium pet.

To find the toy store simply turn left when you come out of the neighbourhood. Then head past the car garage and the toy shop will be right in front of you. Be prepared for a surprise when you enter as the store is much bigger on the inside. The interior is really bright and colourful and has lots of new toys including unicycles, roller skates, pogo sticks and plushes.

Check out all the details in the video below:

The new pet is the fantastic looking Red Squirrel. The new pet looks really cute with its big eyes and bushy tail. Sadly you can only get this little guy by trading or with Robux but he comes in pretty cheap compared to other premium pets and only costs R200.

Get a closer look in our gallery below: