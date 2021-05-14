Carrie Underwood announces first Las Vegas residency starting for December

Carrie Underwood is heading to Las Vegas for her first ever residency in the entertainment capital.

‘Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency’ will take place at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas and begin on 1st December 2021. Underwood joins global music stars Celine Dion, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as the founding headliners at the Strip’s highly-anticipated new 3,500-room luxury destination opening 24th June, who will also call The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas their performing home.

The 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre will open its doors in November 2021 and is exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents.

The star-studded performances will begin with Celine Dion’s return to Las Vegas with a brand-new show and a special opening night performance to benefit COVID-19 Relief on Friday, 5th November.

Underwood’s first six shows are scheduled for 1st, 3rd, 4th, 8th, 10th and 11th December. Perry will take the stage on Wednesday, 29th December, and Bryan kicks off his six-show engagement beginning on Friday 11th February.

Of her first residency, Underwood says, “Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that. I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time. It’s such a special honour to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.”

Additionally, Underwood has arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold to be contributed to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Underwood has been involved with the organisation for more than 15 years, granting wishes since the beginning of her recording career.

Tickets, plus a limited number of VIP Premium Ticket Packages will go on sale to the public starting Monday 24th May at 10 a.m. PT at axs.com.