Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Carrie Underwood announces first Las Vegas residency starting for December

Tickets are on sale from 24th May.

Published

Carrie Underwood
Credit: Jeremy Cowart

Carrie Underwood is heading to Las Vegas for her first ever residency in the entertainment capital.

‘Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency’ will take place at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas and begin on 1st December 2021. Underwood joins global music stars Celine Dion, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as the founding headliners at the Strip’s highly-anticipated new 3,500-room luxury destination opening 24th June, who will also call The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas their performing home.

The 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre will open its doors in November 2021 and is exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents.

The star-studded performances will begin with Celine Dion’s return to Las Vegas with a brand-new show and a special opening night performance to benefit COVID-19 Relief on Friday, 5th November.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Underwood’s first six shows are scheduled for 1st, 3rd, 4th, 8th, 10th and 11th December. Perry will take the stage on Wednesday, 29th December, and Bryan kicks off his six-show engagement beginning on Friday 11th February.  

Of her first residency, Underwood says, “Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that. I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time. It’s such a special honour to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.”

Additionally, Underwood has arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold to be contributed to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Underwood has been involved with the organisation for more than 15 years, granting wishes since the beginning of her recording career.

Tickets, plus a limited number of VIP Premium Ticket Packages will go on sale to the public starting Monday 24th May at 10 a.m. PT at axs.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

LEGO F.R.I.E.N.D.S Apartments Set LEGO F.R.I.E.N.D.S Apartments Set

TV

LEGO F.R.I.E.N.D.S Apartments Set launching in June

Already got Central Perk? Get your hands on this new set.

3 days ago
Sequin in a Blue Room Sequin in a Blue Room

Competitions

Win ‘Sequin in a Blue Room’ on Blu-ray

Samuel Van Grinsven’s stylish debut feature could be yours.

7 days ago
Since September Since September

Music

Since September debut ‘Empty Seats Tour’ on YouTube – watch the first episode

The winners of 'Little Mix: The Search' launch new online series.

7 days ago
Katherine Priddy Katherine Priddy

Music

Katherine Priddy debuts new single ‘Eurydice’

Take a listen to the singer-songwriter's new single.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you