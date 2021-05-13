Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Film

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”: main trailer for Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson sequel arrives

Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman also star.

Published

The main trailer has debuted for upcoming sequel “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”.

The film is directed by Patrick Hughes, and stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek with Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman.

The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek).

As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as… well, you’ll have to see.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The film is written by Tom O’Connor, Brandon Murphy and Phillip Murphy.

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” is in cinemas Monday 21st June 2021.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Take That Take That

Music

Take That: we pick their Top 10 singles

We select our favourite tracks from the iconic boyband.

7 days ago
The Addams Family The Addams Family

Arts

‘The Addams Family’ UK tour to kick-off in August

Samantha Womack leads the cast of the show.

7 days ago
The Unholy The Unholy

Film

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s ‘The Unholy’ coming to UK cinemas this month – watch the trailer

Starved of big screen horror? Book your tickets for this one.

7 days ago
Sequin in a Blue Room Sequin in a Blue Room

Competitions

Win ‘Sequin in a Blue Room’ on Blu-ray

Samuel Van Grinsven’s stylish debut feature could be yours.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you