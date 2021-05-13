Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Love, Victor’ season 2 to premiere on Star on Disney+ in June

The hit show will return in the UK next month.

Published

Love, Victor
Credit: Hulu / Disney+

Fans of ‘Love, Victor‘ rejoice – season 2 is coming to Star on Disney+ on Friday 18th June 2021.

To mark the announcement, the cast of the hit LGBTQ+ Star Original series have recorded a message for fans across the world, ahead of the highly anticipated return.

Series two picks up with a newly out-of-the-closet Victor (Michael Cimino) entering his junior year at Creekwood High. However, being out brings new challenges as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson), and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his new relationship with Benji (George Sear).

The series stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.

Read our recent ‘Love, Victor’ feature ‘Why I Wish I’d Had A Show Like ‘Love, Victor’ When I Was Growing Up‘.

‘Love, Victor’ season 1 is available to stream on Star on Disney+ now.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Take That Take That

Music

Take That: we pick their Top 10 singles

We select our favourite tracks from the iconic boyband.

7 days ago
Innocent - Katherine Kelly Innocent - Katherine Kelly

TV

‘Innocent’: watch the trailer for the second series of ITV’s drama

The four-part drama will air over four consecutive nights.

7 days ago
Mortal Kombat Mortal Kombat

Film

Mortal Kombat review

The video game is brought lividly to life in this blood-soaked, big screen adventure

7 days ago
The Addams Family The Addams Family

Arts

‘The Addams Family’ UK tour to kick-off in August

Samantha Womack leads the cast of the show.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you