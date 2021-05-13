‘Love, Victor’ season 2 to premiere on Star on Disney+ in June

Fans of ‘Love, Victor‘ rejoice – season 2 is coming to Star on Disney+ on Friday 18th June 2021.

To mark the announcement, the cast of the hit LGBTQ+ Star Original series have recorded a message for fans across the world, ahead of the highly anticipated return. Mark your calendars, we’re heading back to Creekwood High! 🏫 #LoveVictor Season 2, Streaming June 18 on Star on Disney+. #DisneyPlusStar pic.twitter.com/kzr0SUMv3v— Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) May 13, 2021

Series two picks up with a newly out-of-the-closet Victor (Michael Cimino) entering his junior year at Creekwood High. However, being out brings new challenges as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson), and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his new relationship with Benji (George Sear).

The series stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding.

The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.

Read our recent ‘Love, Victor’ feature ‘Why I Wish I’d Had A Show Like ‘Love, Victor’ When I Was Growing Up‘.

‘Love, Victor’ season 1 is available to stream on Star on Disney+ now.