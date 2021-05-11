Connect with us

Lisey's Story

TV

‘Lisey’s Story’ – trailer debuts for Stephen King’s Apple TV+ series

Julianne Moore and Clive Owen star in the series.

Published

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for Stephen King’s upcoming series ‘Lisey’s Story’.

The eight-part Apple Original series stars Julianne Moore (‘The Hours’) and Clive Owen (‘Closer’). It debuts on Friday 4th June 2021 with the first two episodes with new episodes every Friday.

‘Lisey’s Story’ is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.

Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang also star alongside Moore and Owen.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, ‘Lisey’s Story’ hails from J. J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. In a rare step, every episode of the series was personally written by Stephen King. King, Moore, and Larraín executive produce alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions.

