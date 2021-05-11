Sugababes to release 20th anniversary edition of debut album ‘One Touch’

Sugababes – Mutya Buena, Siobhan Donaghy and Keisha Buchanan – have announced that they will release a 20th anniversary edition of their debut album ‘One Touch’ on 1st October 2021.
The remastered album will feature rarities and brand new remixes from the likes of MNEK, Metronomy and more, and will be available on limited edition tri-colour vinyl, coloured vinyl, 2xCD and digital.
The band will also release a series of new remixes. The first remix, released today, is a dance reworking of ‘Run For Cover’ by Grammy-nominated producer MNEK who also lends his vocals to the track.
‘One Touch’ went Gold on its original release and featured the singles ‘Overload’, ‘New Year’, ‘Run For Cover’ and ‘Soul Sound’. It was the only album released that featured all three original members.
The track listing details are:
Tracklisting- CD & Digital
V1 – Remastered Album and Bonus Tracks
1. Overload
2. One Foot In
3. Same Old Story
4. Just Let It Go
5. Look at Me
6. Soul Sound
7. One Touch
8. Lush Life
9. Real Thing
10. New Year
11. Promises
12. Run for Cover
+ bonus tracks
13. Don’t Wanna Wait
14. Sugababes on the Run
15. Forever
16. Little Lady Love [Original Mix]
17. Sometimes
18. This Is What You Need [Demo]
19. Girls’ Nite Out [Demo]
V2 Remixes and Alternative Versions
1. Always Be the One [Demo]
2. Run for Cover [MNEK Remix]
3. Overload [Majestic Remix]
4. Same Old Story [Blood Orange Remix]
5. Overload [Metronomy vs Tatyana Remix]
6. Just Let It Go [2001 Version]
7. Look at Me [Alternative Mix]
8. Real Thing [Original Mix]
9. Soul Sound [Alternative Version]
10. One Touch [C.R.E.A.M. Remix]
11. New Year [Non Christmas Version] [a.k.a. 2001 Edit]
12. Promises [Acoustic Mix]
13. Little Lady Love [About 2 Remix]
14. Overload [Ed Case Remix]
15. Run for Cover [G4orce All Things Nice Dub]
16. Real Thing [2-Step Radio Mix]
Vinyl: (Plus download of bonus material)
A1. Overload
A2. One Foot In
A3. Same Old Story
A4. Just Let It Go
A5. Look at Me
A6. Soul Sound
B1. One Touch
B2. Lush Life
B3. Real Thing
B4. New Year
B5. Promises
B6. Run for Cover