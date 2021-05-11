‘Solos’ coming to Amazon Prime this month – watch the trailer

Amazon Prime Video has premiered the trailer for its upcoming anthology series ‘Solos’.

Created by David Weil, the series stars Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu.

The series will launch on 21st May exclusively on Prime Video in the UK, United States, Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, New Zealand and later this year in additional territories.

The seven-part anthology series explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. The series spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience.

Amazon Studios’ ‘Solos’ is executive produced by Weil and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Weil makes his directorial debut, helming three episodes. Sam Taylor-Johnson directs and executive produces two episodes.

Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.