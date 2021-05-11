Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Big Sky’ renewed for season 2 on Star on Disney+

The hit series will be back on the streaming platform.

Published

Big Sky
Credit: ABC Studios

Big Sky‘ will be back on Star on Disney+ in Europe for a second season it has been announced.

The hit series is currently airing its first season on the streaming platform and it’s been a huge hit in the US. From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley and based on ‘The Highway’ series of books by C.J. Box, ‘Big Sky’ stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt and Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell.

The first season focuses on the kidnap of three girls in Montana. Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell join forces to find the girls and uncover who is behind their disappearance.

The series is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Elwood Reid and Ross Fineman, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios. A+E Studios is the award-winning studio unit of the global media company A+E Networks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Executive producer Elwood Reid, who came on board for the back half of the first season, will showrun season two. David E. Kelley remains an executive producer and is very much involved creatively.

Elwood is the critically acclaimed executive producer of ‘The Bridge’, as well as ‘Barkskins’ and ‘The Chi’. He is repped by TFC Management, WME and David Colden.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Sherlock Holmes Sherlock Holmes

TV

Revisiting the Jeremy Brett Sherlock Holmes series in hi-def

Join us for a nostalgic tour of Granada's 1980s and 90s crime drama masterpiece.

7 days ago
Take That Take That

Music

Take That: we pick their Top 10 singles

We select our favourite tracks from the iconic boyband.

5 days ago
Cruella Cruella

Film

5 films we can’t wait to see when cinemas reopen this month

Find out which films we'll be rushing out to see as soon as cinemas open again.

6 days ago
Fortnite - Aloy Fortnite - Aloy

Games & Tech

“Horizon Zero Dawn’s” Aloy And Lara Croft Team Up In ‘Fortnite’

The two iconic game characters are both available in 'Fortnite'.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you