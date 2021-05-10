Connect with us

Pink

Music

Pink reflects on her career so far in ‘All I Know’ music video

The video sees Pink telling her daughter the story of her career.

Published

P!nk has released the music video for her new single ‘All I Know So Far’ via RCA Records.

The music video features cameos from Cher and Judith Light, and it was directed by Dave Meyers who has previously directed 15 videos for P!nk. Meyers directed P!nk’s first video ‘There You Go; and has been behind iconic clips such as ‘Get The Party Started’, ‘Stupid Girls’, ‘So What’ and ‘Just Like Fire’.

“Dave Meyers and I are back together again,” says P!nk.  “Since this song is sort of the story of my life and a letter to my daughter, making this video with Dave after we did our first video together 22 years ago is a really special full circle moment.  He’s truly a genius and I am full of gratitude for our friendship and to experience all the times we’ve been able to work together.”

“The saga of me and P!nk is very long and it is very rewarding we are so close,” says Dave.  “I have the longest stretch of my career with her so there’s always been a kind of brother/sister relationship that we’ve had.  The beauty of where P!nk and I are now is really the culmination of 22 years of friendship. In this video, I am trying to capture the full breadth of who she is, where she has been and the troubled youth that’s evolved into this idea of the power of community. It is where we are in the world right now and displays the idea that we really need each other.”

‘All I Know So Far’ was produced by Greg Kurstin and written by P!nk and Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.  The track will be featured on P!nk’s upcoming project, ‘All I Know So Far: Setlist’ which is due out 21st May and is the soundtrack for the upcoming Amazon Prime documentary ‘All I Know So Far‘.

P!nk is set to receive the prestigious Icon Award at the “2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23rd.

