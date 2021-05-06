Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Defence’ coming to All 4 in June

The Polish series is the first in Walter Presents’ Polish season.

Published

Walter Presents: The Defence
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is kicking-off its Polish season with ‘The Defence’ on All 4 from 4th June 2021.

The season will range from June to August and ‘The Defence’ is sure to hook viewers in. The series follows a well-regarded lawyer who agrees to help her friends when their baby goes missing.

Joanna Chylka is a capable, uncompromising, courageous and rebellious lawyer in a legal world full of men who don’t give in to anything. When three-year-old Nikola Szlezyngier disappears without a trace and the police find no evidence of kidnapping, the child’s parents become the main suspects.

Desperate, they decide to contact Chylka, an old friend, who agrees to undertake their defence despite other cases piling up on her desk and mountains of evidence indicating the couple’s guilt. Will her legal team manage to find the real guilty party, or has the truth been under their noses this whole time?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘The Defence’ is adapted from the novel by Remigiusz Mróz, and it stars award-winning actress Magdalena Cielecka and Piotr Zurawski who viewers may recognise from Walter Presents: ‘The Border’. 

2021’s Polish Season is comprised of ‘The Defence’, ‘Raven’ and ‘The King of Warsaw’ to represent and celebrate the multitude and versatility of recent Polish content.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Line Of Duty - S6 Line Of Duty - S6

TV

‘Line of Duty’ series 6 finale: 11 questions we need answered

Will we finally learn the identity of 'H'?

4 days ago
Sherlock Holmes Sherlock Holmes

TV

Revisiting the Jeremy Brett Sherlock Holmes series in hi-def

Join us for a nostalgic tour of Granada's 1980s and 90s crime drama masterpiece.

2 days ago
Scream 3 - Ghostface Scream 3 - Ghostface

Film

5 best Ghostface kills in the ‘Scream’ movie franchise

We pick the best deaths from the iconic franchise.

5 days ago
Little Mix Little Mix

Music

5 Little Mix songs that should have been singles

We pick the songs that the band should have had hits with.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you