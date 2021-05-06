Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Loki

TV

‘Loki’ set to debut on Disney+ in June – watch Tom Hiddleston’s announcement

The show is arriving earlier than expected.

Published

Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ is arriving earlier than expected it has been announced.

A video message from star Tom Hiddleston reveals that the show will be premiering on Wednesday 9th June 2021. In the video, Hiddleston jokes that Loki isn’t given the credit he deserves for his heroics before revealing the date.

You can watch the full video at the top of this article.

Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer. 

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Line Of Duty - S6 Line Of Duty - S6

TV

‘Line of Duty’ series 6 finale: 11 questions we need answered

Will we finally learn the identity of 'H'?

4 days ago
Sherlock Holmes Sherlock Holmes

TV

Revisiting the Jeremy Brett Sherlock Holmes series in hi-def

Join us for a nostalgic tour of Granada's 1980s and 90s crime drama masterpiece.

2 days ago
Scream 3 - Ghostface Scream 3 - Ghostface

Film

5 best Ghostface kills in the ‘Scream’ movie franchise

We pick the best deaths from the iconic franchise.

4 days ago
Little Mix Little Mix

Music

5 Little Mix songs that should have been singles

We pick the songs that the band should have had hits with.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you