‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ first look images released

Sky has released the first official images from the upcoming drama series, House of the Dragon. The series, set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen).

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The series recently began production and will debut on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in 2022.



Featured cast include the following:

Emma D’Arcy as “Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen”: The king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.



Matt Smith as “Prince Daemon Targaryen”: The younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

Credit: HBO





Steve Toussaint as “Lord Corlys Velaryon” (“The Sea Snake”): Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Snake,” the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.



Olivia Cooke as “Alicent Hightower”: The daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.



Rhys Ifans as “Otto Hightower”: The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.



Credits:

Co-Creator/Executive Producer: George R.R. Martin

Co-Creator/Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer: Ryan Condal

Co-Showrunner/Director of Pilot and Additional Episodes/Executive Producer: Miguel Sapochnik

Executive Producer: Vince Gerardis

Executive Producer/Writer: Sara Hess

Executive Producer: Ron Schmidt

Director: Clare Kilner

Director: Geeta V. Patel

Director/Co-Executive Producer: Greg Yaitanes

Co-Executive Producer: David Hancock

Consulting Producer: Jocelyn Diaz