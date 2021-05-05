Sky Q adds Peloton to its fitness offering

Sky Q have announced that the Peloton App is now available, offering a first-class fitness experience in your home. A pioneer in connected, technology enabled fitness, Peloton brings the energy and benefits of studio-style workouts to the convenience and comfort of home.

Thousands of classes across a variety of disciplines, taught by leading instructors are now easily available on your TV via Sky Q, making Peloton content accessible to even more people. Subscribe to Peloton on Sky Q and see the full library of instructor-led, immersive workouts across 10+ categories, including Strength, Yoga, Cardio, Pilates, Barre, Meditation and more. Classes come with real-time motivation and curated playlists from the greatest music artists and can be filtered by instructor, length, music genre, or class type, offering a truly tailored workout experience.

Sky Q is the only UK TV platform to offer integrated fitness apps and now you can enjoy classes from Peloton’s roster of inspiring instructors, including. Becs Gentry, Ben Alldis, Sam Yo, Aditi Shah, and Chase Tucker.

Simply say “Peloton” into your Sky Q voice remote to open the app or say “fitness” or “Let’s get Physical” to discover an entire fitness destination page, full of content from YouTube, Spotify and more all in one place on Sky Q.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky said:

“Adding Peloton to Sky Q is incredibly exciting for our customers as it makes it easier to enjoy working out from home. Peloton joins Fiit, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and many more favourites continuing to make Sky Q the home of all the entertainment you love, in one place.”

Sky Q customers, who are new to Peloton can trial the Peloton App via Sky Q free for 30-days. Following the 30-day trial, Peloton’s Digital Only Membership is £12.99 per month. Existing Peloton All-Access and Digital Members can simply sign into their Peloton account on Sky Q.

For just £25 a month, get Sky TV and Netflix on Sky Q on an 18-month contract. To find out more head to Sky.com.