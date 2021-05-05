Connect with us

‘The Pact’ is coming to BBC One this month

Laura Fraser and Julie Hesmondhalgh star in the six-part drama.

Published

The Pact
Credit: BBC One

Six-part drama series ‘The Pact’ is coming to BBC One this month is has been confirmed.

Created by Pete McTighe (‘Doctor Who’), the series stars Laura Fraser (‘Breaking Bad’), Julie Hesmondhalgh (‘The A Word’), Eiry Thomas (‘Keeping Faith’), Eddie Marsan (‘Ray Donovan’), Jason Hughes (‘Three Girls’), Rakie Ayola (‘Noughts + Crosses’) and Heledd Gwynn (‘Ordinary Lies’).

When a young brewery boss is found dead, a chain of events is triggered that draws four of his employees; Anna (Laura Fraser), Nancy (Julie Hesmondhalgh), Louie (Eiry Thomas) and Cat (Heledd Gwynn) into a fragile pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever.

Anna’s police officer husband Max (Jason Hughes; ‘Three Girls’) investigates Jack’s (Aneurin Barnard; ‘Dunkirk’) unexpected death alongside his fierce superior DS Holland (Rakie Ayola), unaware that his own wife and her best friends are at the heart of a conspiracy. While brewery worker Tish (Abbie Hern; ‘The Twilight Zone’) becomes increasingly suspicious of her co-workers, Jack’s estranged father Arwel (Eddie Marsan) struggles to conceal dark family secrets. What really happened that fateful night?

The series also stars Mark Lewis-Jones (‘The Crown’), Adrian Edmondson (‘Save Me’), Gabrielle Creevy (‘In My Skin’) and Aled Ap Steffan (‘Gangs Of London’). 

‘The Pact’ will debut on Monday 17th May on BBC One at 9pm and the second episode will air on Tuesday 18th May at 9pm. Episodes will then air on BBC One on Mondays and Tuesdays for the remainder of the series. All episodes available on BBC iPlayer from 17th May.

