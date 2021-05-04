ITV commissions new Gino D’Acampo series

ITV has commissioned a new series with popular chef and TV personality Gino D’Acampo.

The new series, ‘Gino and Family’s Italian Adventure’ (W/T), will see D’Acampo take his family on a personal adventure into the roots of his upbringing and his passion for food in a brand new series commissioned for ITV.

Featuring seven 30-minute episodes, the show is produced by Studio Ramsay. Viewers can expect to see D’Acampo rediscovering the places and the flavours that shaped him and inspired him to become a chef while sharing them with his family as they immerse themselves in a dynamic Italian adventure.

This is a tour of all that Gino loves most dearly about Southern Italy – revealing its food, culture and stunning locations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Featuring Gino, his wife and their three children, plus in-laws, each episode will yank them out of their comfort zone and propel the chef and members of his family headlong into a mission to experience the source and discover the secrets of vibrant Italian cuisine.

Born and raised in England, Gino’s children visit Sardinia every summer on holiday, but the family rarely ventures further. In this new series, Gino is determined to plunge them into the real Italy and embrace their heritage as he leads them on a series of surprising trips that bring them closer to each other and to the wonderful food he loves.

Viewers will join them, taking in breathtaking Italian scenery along the way, in each episode as Gino shares his love of Italy and its food with his family – some of whom are more willing than others to get hands on in the pursuit of the finest local delicacies!

Gino said: “Food and family are everything to me and I’m so excited to take my family on a journey across Bella Italia. We are going to discover all sorts of amazing places, people and excellent new ingredients together. It’s going to be fantastico! Look out Italy, the cooking D’Acampo’s are coming!”

The series is commissioned for ITV by Priya Singh, Commissioning Editor Factual Entertainment and Sue Murphy, ITV Head of Factual Entertainment.