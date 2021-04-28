Connect with us

‘Adopt Me’ Announces Details Of Easter Update

Goes live 29th April.

Published

Adopt Me
Credit: Dreamcraft / Roblox

Yes, you’ve read that correctly. The team at Adopt Me have just announced the details of the new Easter update. Easter was almost a month ago but hey, who cares?! If it means we get new pets in the game I for one am happy.

The Easter update was actually delayed intentionally so that it didn’t clash with the release of the ocean egg which has been a huge success.

Watch the announcement video below:

The Easter update will include loads of new accessories for your pets, home and avatar plus there will be a limited-time premium pet in the form of the new pet lamb. The lamb’s price of the lamb hasn’t been confirmed, but I would expect to pay in the 500-800 Robux.

As you would expect, all of the new accessories are Easter themed and include egg-shaped sunglasses, a bunny ear crown, a baby chick backpack and a baby chick pet hat. To purchase the accessories you will need to take part in the Easter egg hunts that will be running in the game.

The update will go live on 29th April at 15.00 GMT and will run for two weeks.

