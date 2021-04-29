Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

George benson reschedules tour to June 2022

The tour will now take place next summer.

Published

George Benson
Credit: George Benson

George Benson has rescheduled his upcoming UK shows to June 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic.

The tour includes 8 dates, including one night at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 26th June 2022. Tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

The live shows will feature Benson’s masterful guitar playing, and Benson and his band will perform his Greatest Hits from his impressive back catalogue – which includes such classics as ‘Give Me The Night’, ‘Lady Love Me (One More Time)’, ‘Turn Your Love Around’, ‘Inside Love’, ‘Never Give Up On A Good Thing’ and ‘In Your Eyes’ and more…

Benson’s latest album, ‘Weekend In London’, is an electrifying live album capturing his 2019 performance at  the intimate 250-seat Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.  It’s almost a half-century has passed since George Benson played at Ronnie Scott’s as the hottest property on the US jazz scene of the early 70s!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The new dates for the tour in June are:

17th –  Bournemouth International Centre

19th   – Cardiff St David’s Hall

20th  –  Manchester Bridgewater Hall

22nd  – Leeds First Direct Arena

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

24th  –  Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

26th  –  London Royal Albert Hall

28th  –  Birmingham Symphony Hall

29th –  Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk / 0844 888 9991 or from the venues direct.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Lauren Housley Lauren Housley

EF Country

Interview: Lauren Housley on new Album ‘Girl From The North’, livestreams and touring plans

We spoke to the singer-songwriter as she releases her third LP.

6 days ago
Let Him Go Let Him Go

Uncategorized

‘Let Him Go’: Kevin Costner talks about working with director Thomas Bezucha

Watch an exclusive clip from the home entertainment release bonus features.

6 days ago
Walter Presents: The Pleasure Principle Walter Presents: The Pleasure Principle

TV

Walter Presents bringing ‘The Pleasure Principle’ to All 4 in May

The Eastern European crime thriller is a must-see.

2 days ago
Brock Gonyea Brock Gonyea

EF Country

Brock Gonyea to release ‘Where My Heart Is’ tomorrow

The Big Machine Records signing's collection features 5 tracks.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you