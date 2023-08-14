George Benson announces highly-anticipated UK shows for 2024

The legendary George Benson, a ten-time Grammy Award winner, has unveiled his much-awaited UK tour, scheduled for June and July 2024. The tour promises an unparalleled musical experience, featuring five live shows, with two extraordinary nights set to take place at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on June 28th and 29th.

Tickets for these exceptional performances will be available for purchase starting Friday 18th August 2023 at 9:00 am.

Benson and his accomplished band are set to take the stage, treating audiences to his masterful guitar artistry and an unforgettable musical journey. The repertoire for these shows will delve into Benson’s illustrious back catalogue, showcasing timeless classics such as “Give Me The Night,” “Lady Love Me (One More Time),” “Turn Your Love Around,” “Inside Love,” “Never Give Up On A Good Thing,” “In Your Eyes,” and many more beloved hits.

The tour announcement follows the release of Benson’s latest album, ‘Weekend In London’, a captivating live recording of his 2019 performance at the intimate Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club. Fresh from being honored with the 2023 MJF Spirit award at the Montreal Jazz Festival, Benson is currently immersed in crafting new music and eagerly anticipates his return to the UK. He expresses his enthusiasm, stating, “I can’t wait to return to the UK and share my music with my incredible fans. See you all soon!”

Joining Benson on this extraordinary tour is the renowned Tony-nominated Broadway star, actor, singer, and author, Melissa Errico. Recognized for her exceptional talent, Errico has left an indelible mark on audiences through her performances in roles such as ‘Les Misérables’ and Eliza Doolittle in ‘My Fair Lady’. Beyond the confines of Broadway, Errico’s captivating renditions of classic songs and original compositions have garnered widespread acclaim.

Errico’s upcoming studio album, ‘Sondheim In The City’, produced by Rob Mathes, is set to be released in November 2023. This announcement follows the critical success of her symphonic album ‘Legrand Affair – The Songs of Michel Legrand’, which followed her starring role in Michel Legrand’s musical ‘Amour’.

As the anticipation builds for this monumental tour, music enthusiasts can look forward to a spellbinding fusion of Benson’s virtuosity and Melissa Errico’s enchanting performances. Mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable musical journey that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.

The dates for the shows are:

June 2024

26th – Bournemouth International Centre

28th – London Royal Albert Hall

29th – London Royal Albert Hall

July 2024

1st – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

3rd – Leeds First Direct Arena

Ticket Prices:

Bournemouth & Glasgow – £70 / £60 / £48

Leeds – £70 / £59

London – £50 – £90 and boxes at £115.

Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk or from the venues direct.